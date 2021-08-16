53,122 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Gladstone Land comprises approximately 0.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 292.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

