PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $67.24 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,786,672.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,913,023.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and have sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

