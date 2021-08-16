One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,504 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

One One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises about 2.1% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,287,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period.

Shares of SIL opened at $40.20 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72.

