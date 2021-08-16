Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,487.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,469.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.