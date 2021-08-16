Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $540.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.80. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

