Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $540.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.80. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
