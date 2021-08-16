Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 403 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises approximately 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $658,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

