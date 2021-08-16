Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 105,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.40 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

