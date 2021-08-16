First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 278.3% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

