Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 256.6% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

