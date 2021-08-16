Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 243.1% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of EGTYF opened at $0.27 on Monday. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

