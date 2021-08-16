Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

