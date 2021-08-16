Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Evolent Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

