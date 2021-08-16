Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $1.11 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00017003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.46 or 0.00925372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00111466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

