Indexed Finance Price Reaches $3.81 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00008082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $261,969.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

