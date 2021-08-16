Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

