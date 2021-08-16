Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 493,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.45 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

