Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

