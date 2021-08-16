Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in DTE Energy by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.