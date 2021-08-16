Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $357.98 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.76. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

