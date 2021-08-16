Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

HMCBF opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

