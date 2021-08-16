Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $77.09 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.