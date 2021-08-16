Quantstamp (QSP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $35.30 million and $1.30 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

