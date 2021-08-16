Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $17.32 on Monday. Dairy Farm International has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

