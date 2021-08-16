CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Tops $438,897.08 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $438,897.08 and $1,985.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00042440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00295674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.