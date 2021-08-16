Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) & Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Head to Head Survey

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Custom Truck One Source and Aly Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Aly Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 5.73 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -7.75 Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.25 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Aly Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Custom Truck One Source.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -24.66% N/A -12.79% Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Aly Energy Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors. The Parts, Tools and Accessories segment offers sale and rental solutions for parts, tools, and accessories to complement its specialty equipment fleet. Its products include stringing blocks, augers, insulated hotline tools, hoist and rigging equipment, and grounding clamps. This segment also provides maintenance, repair, and upfit services for new and used heavy-duty trucks and cranes. It serves equipment rental customers, industry contractors, and other distributors. As of March 8, 2021, the company had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, and underground equipment. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company offers surface rental equipment and solids control equipment. It also provides environmental containment berms to safeguard against spills from mud systems on the drilling rig site. The company was founded by Munawar H. Hidayatallah on July 17, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.