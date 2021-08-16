Loop Capital Begins Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

CS Disco stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

