Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Couchbase stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

