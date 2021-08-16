Parkside Investments LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 1.01% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KJAN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

KJAN stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.