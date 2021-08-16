ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 8.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $94.64 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.71.

