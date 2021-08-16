Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $214,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $71.30 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

