WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90. WestRock has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

