Analyzing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HealthEquity and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.60% 5.95% 3.15% Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and Stamps.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 4 7 1 2.75 Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $85.82, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Stamps.com has a consensus target price of $330.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Risk & Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Stamps.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.78 $8.83 million $1.22 56.11 Stamps.com $757.98 million 7.95 $178.66 million $10.42 31.37

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stamps.com beats HealthEquity on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

