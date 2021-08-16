RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

