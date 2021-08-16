monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Head to Head Analysis

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares monday.com and BigCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $161.12 million 12.05 -$152.20 million N/A N/A BigCommerce $152.37 million 29.46 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -59.00

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for monday.com and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 8 0 2.80 BigCommerce 1 11 5 0 2.24

monday.com presently has a consensus target price of $263.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $70.23, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce -25.66% -22.20% -16.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

monday.com beats BigCommerce on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

