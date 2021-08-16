RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

