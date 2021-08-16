Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Increases By 219.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLVTF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

