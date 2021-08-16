GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
GPRO opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
