$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

