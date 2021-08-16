Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,587,000 after acquiring an additional 894,051 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 732,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

