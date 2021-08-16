Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secom will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.