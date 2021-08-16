ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after buying an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,477,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

