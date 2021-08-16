Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,589,000.

SCHD stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

