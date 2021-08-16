Parkside Investments LLC Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,944 shares of company stock valued at $75,056,408. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

