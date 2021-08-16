RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 105.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,877,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.