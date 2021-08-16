Parkside Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 212,825 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Discovery by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.