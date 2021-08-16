The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $9.90 on Monday. The Honest has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

