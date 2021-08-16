RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 269 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

