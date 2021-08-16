Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $580.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.28. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

