Raymond James Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

