Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK opened at $916.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $922.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

